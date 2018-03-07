DONATE

Northwoods Adventure: Northland Fat Bike Rally

Josh Peterson
Mar. 7 2018
Like many outdoor events, it all depends on the weather, and with the mild stretch of weather we had last week, conditions were just right for 63 fat bike riders to hit the trails at Lake Bemidji State Park.

It didn’t matter if you were pedaling a bike or cheering on each rider along the trail, every aspect of the rally has created a fun and energetic atmosphere, which is why some riders come back year after year.

For Karl Gorecki, the winner of the Fat Bike 10K, this was his first time taking part in the rally. Despite the slushy conditions, it was a good race.

While the rally isn’t considered a race, the real winners are the students who benefit from the event. Thanks to the rally, members of the new TrekNorth Mountain Bike Team can continue to grow their sport.

With the Northland Fat Bike Rally giving back to students, bikers of all ages will continue to rally and grow their sport.

