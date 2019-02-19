Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Northwoods Adventure: Nisswa Celebrates 27th Annual Winter Jubilee

Anthony Scott
Feb. 19 2019
Leave a Comment

Snow sculptures, a parade, and a wood splitting competition were all taking place at Nisswa’s 27th annual winter jubilee over the weekend.

“Get outside, that’s basically what it’s about,” Tina Foster, the head volunteer, said. “Get outside, enjoy winter, we’re stuck with it half the year you might as well enjoy it.”

A parade kicked the events off at the Nisswa Winter Jubilee, and families were also building their snow sculptures to decorate the downtown area.

“We had just kids, we had families, and we had just adults working on them, so they are all different skill-wise, but they all turned out great,” Foster said. “We are just really happy to have them here in town.”

The Nisswa Chamber used to organize the event, but now it’s all done by a group of volunteers who don’t want to see the winter celebration go away.

“The chamber had it for a couple of years, and the last two years now it’s just back to a community event, where locals are getting together to make it happen,” Foster said.

One event that has stood the test of time is the wood chopping contest, and this year’s winner split all of his logs in less than two minutes, and he’s looking for more competition next year.

“I tried setting them all up first, but there wasn’t enough room, so I set as many up as I could and split them,” Giles Radtke, wood chopping champion, said. “Come next year, and take me on, whoever wants to beat one minute and 59 seconds.”

There was a new event at this year’s Jubilee called smoosh racing. Teams of four were strapped together to one pair of skis as they tried to race around a track.

But the first year of smoosh racing, did not go as planned.

“We’ve had some problems with Velcro breaking, and rope that didn’t really work,” Jon Bocklund, a volunteer, said.

“We only had one board, the straps were breaking, but we finished with one board and one guy, we made it through,” Jared Braun, a smoosh race competitor, said.

Smoosh racing isn’t going away however, as they plan to revamp the event for next year.

“The weather the last couple of weeks was so cold, we didn’t get out here and test them the way we should have,” Foster said. “So, we know a lot more about these things now so they will be perfect for next year.”

The Jubilee ended with a night of live music and a fishing contest the next morning.

Also Raffles from the Nisswa Winter Jubilee, went to support the Wounded Warrior Project and the Lakes area food shelf.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Vehicles Prohibited From Leech Lake In Preparation Of Eel Pout Festival

Northwoods Adventure: How To Make Your Own Maple Syrup

Northwoods Adventure: Vintage Scorpion Snowmobiles Return To The Place Where It All Started

Crosslake Hosts 16th Annual Winterfest This Weekend

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Dennis Weimann said

Different news organizations have different policies regarding the naming of sus... Read More

Willie Lenz said

This article violates the basic tenets of journalism by naming the suspect befor... Read More

CHERYL said

Prosecute these criminals this time. The September dismissed charges against th... Read More

OraAlice Mord said

Lock them up and throw away the key--they are eco-terrorists and need to be trea... Read More

Latest Story

Authorities Investigating Bullets Found In Two Cars At Fosston Essentia Health

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a round of gun shots that struck two vehicles in the parking lot of the Fosston Essentia
Posted on Feb. 19 2019

Latest Stories

Authorities Investigating Bullets Found In Two Cars At Fosston Essentia Health

Posted on Feb. 19 2019

Gov. Walz Announces 2-Year Budget Plan For Minnesota

Posted on Feb. 19 2019

Vehicles Prohibited From Leech Lake In Preparation Of Eel Pout Festival

Posted on Feb. 19 2019

Crews Cleaning Up Coal After Train Derails Near Cloquet

Posted on Feb. 19 2019

Dept. of Health Investigating Cases of Legionnaires' Disease in Crookston

Posted on Feb. 19 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.