Northwoods Adventure: Movies In The Park

What better thing to do on a gorgeous summer evening than visit a park? Add a double feature movie into the mix and you have Bemidji’s Parks & Recreation Department’s Movie Night in the Park. For eight years, the city of Bemidji has been hosting a movie night, making it a recent summertime tradition.

When movie night originally began, it was held down at the Lake Bemidji waterfront, but hosting a large movie night at that location proved to be challenging.

Once the projector illuminates, a giant inflatable screen comes to life. The service comes to Bemidji from a company in the Twin Cities, and the service doesn’t come cheap. Thanks to sponsors, the Bemidji Parks & Recreation Department is able to bring movie night to families each year.

As the night progresses, the atmosphere becomes one of celebration. Families coming together via blanket or lawn chair. Even kids see the value in the family movie night.

Movie night even includes all the amenities of a classic drive-in, and no night out at the movies would be complete in a city park without concessions, especially movie theater popcorn.

Preparations are already underway for next year’s movie night. Research has already begun on which family friendly movies to show next year.