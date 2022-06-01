Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Hubbard County Developing Park on Val Chatel Resort Land

Lakeland News — May. 31 2022

Hubbard County is one step closer to developing a recreational and short-term camping park.

The county acquired the old Val Chatel ski resort land with the help of non-profit organization Trust for Public Land. With the old structures still standing, the Land Development Department is hoping to memorialize this history while developing the land for the future.

Hubbard County Land Commissioner Mark Lohmeier is currently working with the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trail Commission to designate the area as a regional park. This designation would allow the county to earn state funding for the project. There is no opening date set for the park.

