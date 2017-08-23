DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Northwoods Adventure: Dean Makey School Forest Expansion

Clayton Castle
Aug. 22 2017
Leave a Comment

We’re nearing the beginning of the school year, and students at Forestview Middle School in Baxter will notice a difference in the Dean Makey School Forest as a recent expansion was completed to further improve the quality of the education that the forest provides. That educational aspect is near and dear to Makey, a retired 33-year veteran of the Minnesota DNR.

The expansion added over a half mile of trail to the forest, benefiting hikers, Nordic skiers, the community, and the school. The project was made possible from a grant provided by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund to the Minnesota DNR, which coordinated with the Conservation Corps of Minnesota to complete the project.

For Forestview Middle School science teacher Chris Hanson, the project expands the educational opportunity for him and his students. And as Makey says, it’s all about the core mission of the Forest System: education.

The Dean Makey School Forest is open to both the school and the entire community.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Cardboard Boat Races In Crosslake

Northwoods Adventure: Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival

Northwoods Adventure: Mille Lacs Lake A Hot Spot For Bass Fishing

Northwoods Adventure: Cherry Car Show In Pequot Lakes

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Amber cross said

Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

Latest Story

Lake Bemidji State Park Closes Trail After Owl Attacks Three-Year-Old Girl

A three-year-old girl was walking with her family on a trail at Lake Bemidji State Park when an owl suddenly attacked, causing minor scratches on
Posted on Aug. 22 2017

Latest Stories

Lake Bemidji State Park Closes Trail After Owl Attacks Three-Year-Old Girl

Posted on Aug. 22 2017

Bemidji Says Farewell To Citizens Patrol

Posted on Aug. 22 2017

Junior Achievement Program Will Start Back Up In Brainerd Lakes Area

Posted on Aug. 22 2017

BSU Soccer Aims To Repeat Success From Last Season

Posted on Aug. 22 2017

Republican State Sen. David Osmek Announces Bid For Governor

Posted on Aug. 22 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.