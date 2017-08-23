Northwoods Adventure: Dean Makey School Forest Expansion

We’re nearing the beginning of the school year, and students at Forestview Middle School in Baxter will notice a difference in the Dean Makey School Forest as a recent expansion was completed to further improve the quality of the education that the forest provides. That educational aspect is near and dear to Makey, a retired 33-year veteran of the Minnesota DNR.

The expansion added over a half mile of trail to the forest, benefiting hikers, Nordic skiers, the community, and the school. The project was made possible from a grant provided by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund to the Minnesota DNR, which coordinated with the Conservation Corps of Minnesota to complete the project.

For Forestview Middle School science teacher Chris Hanson, the project expands the educational opportunity for him and his students. And as Makey says, it’s all about the core mission of the Forest System: education.

The Dean Makey School Forest is open to both the school and the entire community.