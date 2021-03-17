Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: CLC Hires New Farm Business Management Instructor

Nick UrsiniMar. 16 2021

Newly hired specialty crops farm business instructor Tricia Sauer has already begun reaching out to farms in the Brainerd Lakes Area. Combining finance with hands-on experience, Sauer hopes to connect with local farmers and students enrolled in the farming program at Central Lakes College.

“I am just applying today for a grant at Central Lakes, so the Staples campus can do a side-by-side test plot of blueberries and honeyberries,” Sauer said.

While classes at CLC remain online, Sauer believes connecting farmers and students will help those students learn while they are not out on farms.

