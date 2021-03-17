Northwoods Adventure: CLC Hires New Farm Business Management Instructor

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Newly hired specialty crops farm business instructor Tricia Sauer has already begun reaching out to farms in the Brainerd Lakes Area. Combining finance with hands-on experience, Sauer hopes to connect with local farmers and students enrolled in the farming program at Central Lakes College.

“I am just applying today for a grant at Central Lakes, so the Staples campus can do a side-by-side test plot of blueberries and honeyberries,” Sauer said.

While classes at CLC remain online, Sauer believes connecting farmers and students will help those students learn while they are not out on farms.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today