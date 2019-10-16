Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd YMCA Pickleball League Brings Friends Together For A Fun Way To Stay Active

If you’re looking for a great way to get exercise while making new friends, then join the pickleball league at the Brainerd YMCA.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America, and it doesn’t take very long to learn how to play.

“People that just pick up the game after about an hour, they are having competitive games with those people that are like-skilled,” said Brainerd YMCA pickleball member Eric Peterson.

“It’s awesome number one, anybody can play it, it doesn’t matter what level you are, all that kind of stuff; I use to be a tennis player and so the transition to being able to come from tennis to pickleball was just wonderful,” said Brainerd YMCA pickleball member Anita Travioa.

A lot of people that are playing pickleball are looking for a way to get exercise without getting exhausted.

“It’s a good way to get exercise, but it’s not as challenging as tennis,” said Brainerd YMCA pickleball member Jeanne Larson.

For the members at the Brainerd YMCA, it’s nice to get active, but pickleball is all about making friendships.

“The thing about pickleball, it’s a different culture, it’s more social, anybody can play, you kind of laugh a lot,” said Peterson.

“I think the best thing about pickleball is the friendships we’ve made, we help each other out, we’re just really true friends, I met some great people here,” said Larson.

The YMCA facility inside is great, but members are still looking for a place to play outside.

“Everybody in the Brainerd Lakes Area is really looking forward to the City of Brainerd, the City of Baxter to put in some outdoors courts,” said Peterson.