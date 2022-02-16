Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Curling Club Welcoming Newcomers
The popularity of the sport of curling continues to grow in Minnesota. It’s a long-standing tradition in cities like Bemidji, Grand Rapids, Hibbing, and Duluth, but now it’s growing in places like the Brainerd Lakes Area, which opened a rink in 2012.
The Brainerd Lakes Curling Club is centrally located in the state, allowing for a lot of different clubs to travel through the club for different tournaments and events. The Curling Club is the go-to destination for all things curling.
You might have seen curling before, but not a lot of people actually know how it works. Curling is a sport in which players slide stones on a sheet of ice toward a target area, which is segmented into four circles.
Curling is a great way to stay active. It’s aerobic, it strengthens your legs and upper body, and it also helps you improve your balance. If your looking for a way to pass time in winter, curling is a great option.
Don’t be afraid to try something new. The Curling Club is a great way to meet new people while doing something fun and active at the same time.
The Brainerd Lakes Curling Club is hosting a one-day learn-to-curl event this Saturday, Feb. 19. You can register on their website. All participants must be vaccinated.
