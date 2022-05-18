Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Anglers Celebrate the Start of Fishing Season

Mary BalstadMay. 17 2022

Christmas for fishers arrived as the 74th Annual Governor’s Fishing Opener kicked off the start of the season this past Saturday. Held in partnership for the first time ever with a tribal government, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe hosted the event on Lake Winnibigoshish.

In the early morning, boats hit the waves of Lake Winnie to celebrate one of Minnesota’s oldest traditions. According to the Minnesota DNR, fishing has been a part of the state’s history as far back as almost 12,000 years when people first arrived in what is present-day Minnesota.

While Minnesota is home to roughly 160 different species of fish, people like Gov. Walz had their eyes on one prize, and what Lake Winnie is known for – a walleye.

The two feet of ice on the lake cleared just in time for lines to be cast. Both locals and travelers can appreciate what the northwoods has to offer.

Despite the windy conditions and rough waves, some fishers had success. This includes Gov. Walz, who finally caught his walleye. It was a 21-inch walleye that had to be released due to DNR regulations. However, everybody came together to celebrate the opening of fishing season.

Fishing licenses are required for people ages 16 or older. The Minnesota DNR sells different fishing licenses online for both residents and non-residents of Minnesota. Regulations for each lake may be different, therefore anglers are encouraged to research before hooking a catch.

By — Mary Balstad

