Northwoods Adventure: 2020 MN Deer Opener Coming Up on November 7

Betsy Melin — Nov. 3 2020

Saturday is the day for deer hunters in the area to begin their season, and it’s something they’ve been waiting for all year.

This year’s deer opener starts on Saturday, November 7th. The deer hunting opener is a big day for Minnesota hunters.

Due to COVID-19, the social aspect of the opener will look different for many, and some hunters already taking precautions. But license sales have actually been on the rise this year for many different types of hunting.

Experts recommend buying licenses early to make sure you are prepared and allowed to begin hunting on the day of the opener as there is a 24-hour waiting period. They also recommend brushing up on gun safety for the season.

For Zone 1, which encompasses Bemidji, the season runs from November 7th through the 27th. To find out more, you can visit the DNR website.

Betsy Melin

