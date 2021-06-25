Northwest Technical College Hosting Series of Open Houses

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Northwest Technical College in Bemidji is hosting a series of seven open houses for the summer for prospective students looking to see the campus.

The events are a chance for those interested to meet with admissions, financial aid, faculty, and get a tour of the campus. This is an opportunity for attendees to explore career paths and curriculums. For a technical college, there is a special emphasis on students getting to know the facilities.

There is an upcoming business program open house on June 30, and an all-program open house on July 8.

