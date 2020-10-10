Northland Arboretum Inviting Public to Their Haunted Trail

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Northland Arboretum is inviting the public out to visit their Haunted Trail as Halloween approaches.

The Brainerd-based arboretum announced that the trail will feature many new additions this year and will be open to the public from October 15th through the 17th. The Haunted Trail will be open from 5-9 PM each of those three nights, and coronavirus safety precautions will be added for the safety of all.

You can find out more details about the event by visiting northlandarb.org.

