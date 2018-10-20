Northland Arboretum Hosts 15th Annual Haunted Trail

Halloween lovers in the Brainerd Lakes Area might want to stop by the Northland Arboretum this weekend for their annual Haunted Trail.

The Haunted Trail has been put on at the Northland Arboretum for the last 15 years. The trail features a “high scare” and a “low scare” route that allows people of all ages to enjoy the trail. The theme for this year’s Haunted Trail is “Monster Bash” and features special effects, new costumes, black lights, and games.

“Everybody needs to come out and see all of the ghosts and ghouls. We have a high-scare and a low-scare this year so you can bring any age kids,” said Ruth Gmeinder, Haunted Trail Co Chair.

All the money raised from ticket sales goes directly to the Northland Arboretum. The Arboretum is a 583- acre nonprofit nature reserve in Brainerd. The organization aims to further their stated purpose of education, recreation, and conservation.

“This whole trail is run by volunteers and we can’t do it without them. We have amazing volunteers here at the Arb and they’re just wonderful. I can’t say enough great things about these people so please come support them and enjoy yourself, enjoy Halloween,” said Vicki Foss, Northland Arboretum Executive Director “Take a walk in the woods and take a walk in the dark. It’s a little wild.”

The Haunted Trail will run again tomorrow from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be bought at the event or advance at the visitor’s center at the Arboretum.