Northern Gifts & Sweets In Nisswa Holds Year End Fundraiser For Pohl Children’s Foundation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A year end fundraiser for the Pohl Children’s Foundation was sponsored by Glen’s Ice Cream parlor in conjunction with Northern Gifts and Sweets in downtown Nisswa.

The candy shop owner, Tammy Grater, had been looking for a way to help kids. She was delighted when she was able to help the Pohl Children’s Foundation.

The shop in the heart of Nisswa has been locally owned by Tammy Grater and her husband. The Northern Gifts & Sweets is adjoined by Glen’s ice cream shop and carries a selection of Minnesota made décor. The gifts and clothing apparel compliments their signature fudge, candy, and ice cream.

With the year almost over, the owners have time for their store to shut down and remodel, but with that comes one problem. 20 different flavored tubs of ice cream had to be given away before the store’s shut down.

Northern Gifts & Sweets owner Tammy Grater said, “A fundraiser would be a good idea to raise money for a charity in our area.”

Tammy is part of the Women Who Care group, which is what led her to discover the non-profit. After hearing the foundation’s story, she reached out to Suz Pohl for permission.

In some cases, a percentage of the proceeds raised for a fundraiser will go to the business and another percentage to the foundation, but not this time.

Tammy Grater shared, “100% of the donations brought in by the ice cream fundraiser will go directly to the Pohl Children’s Foundation.”

For those able to support the non-profit, Glen’s ice cream will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today