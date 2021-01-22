Lakeland PBS

Northeastern Minnesota Thanking Essential Workers with Project Blue Light

Betsy Melin — Jan. 21 2021

Northeastern Minnesota plans to take next week to thank essential workers for their service during the pandemic in a special way. Public health staff from 11 county and tribal public health departments in the Arrowhead region have organized an initiative called Project Blue Light.

From Jan. 24 to 31 across the region, they plan to light up landmarks, businesses, and even front porches with the color blue as an homage to frontline workers. They are also asking that businesses and schools encourage everyone to dress up in blue to show appreciation for those who have quietly helped during the pandemic.

They have also created the online hashtag #thankyouwithblue for anyone to find thank you messages and photos.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Sanford Health COVID-19 Testing Site in Bemidji Makes Changes

Beltrami County Discusses Possible Jail Remodel

32 COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Itasca County Waiting for COVID-19 Vaccines

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.