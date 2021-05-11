North Country Food Bank Provides Free Food For Bemidji Area Families
With more than 100 cars, and some representing multiple households, North Country Food Bank Inc., came prepared to provide about 600 families with free food.
In addition, the United Way of Bemidji Area will also be partnering with the Bemidji Community Food Shelf and Women United to host a mobile food pantry distribution in Kelliher.
The food distribution will start at 1 PM.
