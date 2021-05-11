Lakeland PBS

North Country Food Bank Provides Free Food For Bemidji Area Families

Destiny Wiggins — May. 10 2021

Click or tap image to enlarge

With more than 100 cars, and some representing multiple households, North Country Food Bank Inc., came prepared to provide about 600 families with free food.

In addition, the United Way of Bemidji Area will also be partnering with the Bemidji Community Food Shelf and Women United to host a mobile food pantry distribution in Kelliher.

The food distribution will start at 1 PM.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

North Country Food Bank Partners With Bemidji Groups for Food Box Distribution

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Introduces Mobile ShelfSaver Project

Four Bemidji Locations Selected for Emergency Response Assistance

In Business: 3rd Street Station Coffee Offers Full Restaurant Menu

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.