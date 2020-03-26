North Central Medical Supply Providing Equipment For Local Hospitals
It’s no secret that medical supplies are in high demand all throughout the country.
North Central Medical Supply & Equipment, located in the Brainerd area, has had to step up in a major way and is helping provide much-needed equipment for local hospitals. Director of Operations Chad Hansen said that the COVID-19 outbreak has affected customers as well as their hospital supplies.
The store will remain open due to being considering an essential business.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.