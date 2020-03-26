North Central Medical Supply Providing Equipment For Local Hospitals

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s no secret that medical supplies are in high demand all throughout the country.

North Central Medical Supply & Equipment, located in the Brainerd area, has had to step up in a major way and is helping provide much-needed equipment for local hospitals. Director of Operations Chad Hansen said that the COVID-19 outbreak has affected customers as well as their hospital supplies.

The store will remain open due to being considering an essential business.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today