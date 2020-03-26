Lakeland PBS

North Central Medical Supply Providing Equipment For Local Hospitals

Nathan Green — Mar. 26 2020

It’s no secret that medical supplies are in high demand all throughout the country.

North Central Medical Supply & Equipment, located in the Brainerd area, has had to step up in a major way and is helping provide much-needed equipment for local hospitals. Director of Operations Chad Hansen said that the COVID-19 outbreak has affected customers as well as their hospital supplies.

The store will remain open due to being considering an essential business.

