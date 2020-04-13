Lakeland PBS

No New MN Deaths Reported in COVID-19 Pandemic

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 13 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Twenty-nine more Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total of confirmed cases to 1,650, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Monday.

But the department reported no new deaths Monday, so the state’s coronavirus-related death toll stood at 70. It’s the first time since March 25 that the state has recorded no new deaths.

As of Monday, 157 people were hospitalized, including 74 in intensive care. Those numbers were unchanged from Sunday.

Health officials have previously said that the case figures that the department releases on Mondays tend to show less change than during the rest of the week because fewer tests are conducted on weekends. They also caution that the state’s total of actual cases is likely much higher because most patients don’t qualify for testing.

The state health lab and private labs had run 38,427 tests in Minnesota as of Monday. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Walz Extends Minnesota’s State of Emergency For 30 Days

Bemidji Boy Scouts Find a New Way to Connect

Tornado Drills Canceled in Crow Wing County For Severe Weather Awareness Week

In Business: Dunn Brothers Helping to Cover Meals to Health Care Workers and First Responders

Latest Stories

Walz Extends Minnesota's State of Emergency For 30 Days

Posted on Apr. 14 2020

Bemidji Boy Scouts Find a New Way to Connect

Posted on Apr. 14 2020

10 Women Honored as Legendary Women of Brainerd Public Schools

Posted on Apr. 14 2020

Tornado Drills Canceled in Crow Wing County For Severe Weather Awareness Week

Posted on Apr. 14 2020

In Business: Dunn Brothers Helping to Cover Meals to Health Care Workers and First Responders

Posted on Apr. 14 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.