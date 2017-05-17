Nitro-X Camp Rolling Into Central Lake Lakes College Campus

Central Lakes College in Brainerd is hosting a Nitro-X camp for students entering grade 6,7 or 8 in fall 2017. The camp gives the students the opportunity to work on remote controlled cars June 19-23.

At the camp students will also learn how vehicles work, build technical skills, work in teams to develop life and employability skills, gain exposure to the industry by going on tours of local businesses and have fun showing off their skills at the end of the week race.

“The Nitro-X Camp is a great opportunity for youth in the region to learn about careers in the transportation industry,” said Rebekah Kent, Interim Dean of Career and Technical Programs & Staples Campus. “The camp has fun and engaging hands-on activities, including racing remote control cars, painting car bodies, and taking tours of local businesses. The students get to work side by side with CLC faculty and students and industry professionals throughout the week.”

The camp is in partnership with the Minnesota Transportation Center. For more information and to register contact Dan Davidson at 218-855-8185 or email DDavidson@clcmn.edu.