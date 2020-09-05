Nisswa City Council Passes Motion Asking Mayor Fred Heidmann to Resign

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Nisswa City Council passed a motion at a special meeting today to request that Mayor Fred Heidmann resign from his mayoral duties. The decision comes after Heidmann’s interference in a law enforcement traffic stop on August 29th.

Heidmann can be seen on police body cam footage approaching two police officers during the stop, and after refusing officers orders to move to a safe location, Heidmann was placed under arrest. During the city council meeting today, council members, as well as several community members, discussed the embarrassment that the city and local businesses are dealing with after the incident went viral.

Heidmann was not in attendance during today’s meeting. The city council also passed motions censuring Heidmann and removing him from all internal city committees for the rest of his term, which ends December 31st of this year.

