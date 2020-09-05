Lakeland PBS

Nisswa City Council Passes Motion Asking Mayor Fred Heidmann to Resign

Chantelle Calhoun — Sep. 4 2020

The Nisswa City Council passed a motion at a special meeting today to request that Mayor Fred Heidmann resign from his mayoral duties. The decision comes after Heidmann’s interference in a law enforcement traffic stop on August 29th.

Heidmann can be seen on police body cam footage approaching two police officers during the stop, and after refusing officers orders to move to a safe location, Heidmann was placed under arrest. During the city council meeting today, council members, as well as several community members, discussed the embarrassment that the city and local businesses are dealing with after the incident went viral.

Heidmann was not in attendance during today’s meeting. The city council also passed motions censuring Heidmann and removing him from all internal city committees for the rest of his term, which ends December 31st of this year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Nisswa City Council to Discuss Mayor’s Arrest at Tomorrow’s Meeting

Woman Leads Deputy on Chase After Traffic Stop Near Staples Airport

Updated: Nisswa Mayor Arrested For Involvement in Traffic Stop

Suspect in Theft Leads Deputies On a Chase in Little Falls

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.