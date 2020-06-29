Nisswa Chamber President Amanda McGregor Resigns

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Nisswa Chamber of Commerce President Amanda McGregor has submitted her resignation. Her last day was Friday, June 26th.

McGregor submitted her resignation to the Nisswa Chamber Board of Directors on June 24th. At some point, the Board of Directors will be posting the Chamber Director position to the public and will begin the hiring process.

As the busy summer months approach, the welcome center will be open starting this week and will be staffed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The Board of Directors announced that they will keep the Nisswa community updated as new information becomes available. For further questions or concerns, the public is asked to contact the Board of Directors at chamberboard@nisswa.com.

