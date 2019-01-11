Nilson’s Hardware Hosts Annual Ice House Showcase In Brainerd

Many people already have their ice houses set up for the winter, but dozens of new ice houses are currently on display at the Brainerd Armory.

Nilson’s Hardware of Swansville is currently showcasing some of their newest ice houses in Brainerd as part of their annual showcase event. This is the eighth year Nilson’s has come to Brainerd, and it’s a great way to explore everything an ice house has to offer.

Tomorrow is the last day the ice house showcase will be in Brainerd as people can explore the new houses from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

To find out what’s new at the showcase this year, hear from Rob Bryce, Nilson’s Hardware Owner, in the video below.