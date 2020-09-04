NHRA Cancels BIR’s 2020 Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The NHRA has canceled the 2020 Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.

Races this year were originally scheduled for August 13th through the 16th. There was some hope for a possible postponement, but with BIR’s location and COVID-19 concerns, the NHRA was forced to call off this year’s event.

Fans who purchased tickets for the races this year can receive full credit for next year’s Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.

