Lakeland PBS

NHRA Cancels BIR’s 2020 Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals

Lakeland News — Sep. 3 2020

The NHRA has canceled the 2020 Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.

Races this year were originally scheduled for August 13th through the 16th. There was some hope for a possible postponement, but with BIR’s location and COVID-19 concerns, the NHRA was forced to call off this year’s event.

Fans who purchased tickets for the races this year can receive full credit for next year’s Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Itasca County Answers COVID-19 Related Questions as Cases Rise By 27 in a Week

Two New COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Lakeland Viewing Area on Thursday

“Shop Small, GIVE BIG” Campaign Begins in Bemidji

NLFX in Bemidji Lights Up Red to Show Solidarity with Arts Workers

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.