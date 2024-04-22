Next Free Park Day in Minnesota on Saturday, April 27

People will be able to visit Minnesota state parks without paying a vehicle fee for one day later this month.

The Free Park Day is set for this coming Saturday, April 27, and applies to all 74 Minnesota state park and recreation areas.

This day is one of four throughout the year where people can visit state parks without paying a vehicle fee. The days are spread out over the year to give people the chance to visit a park for free during each season of the year, and each spring, Free Park Day is held on the Saturday after Earth Day.

While a vehicle permit is not needed for park admission on Free Park Days, additional fees for things like camping reservations and equipment rentals still apply. The Minnesota DNR’s goal for this day is to encourage families to spend time in the outdoors and promote exercise.

More information on the Free Park Days program and for dates later this year can be found on the DNR website.