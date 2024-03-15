Next CCHA Playoff Game for BSU Men’s Hockey is Win-or-Go-Home

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State men’s hockey continued their hot streak into the postseason, sweeping Ferris State in the Mason Cup quarterfinals last weekend and advancing to the semifinals this Saturday against Lake Superior State.

The Beavers are unbeaten in their last 10 contests heading into the next round as the CCHA playoffs now shift from a three-game series to a single win-or-go-home format. On Tuesday, the team shared how their mindset changes at this juncture of the players, while still staying true to their style of play in their matchup with the Lakers.

“Both teams want to have a good start and you have to play a 60-minute game,” said head coach Tom Serratore. “This time of year, you don’t want to bank on being a 40-minute team or a 45-minute team or a 50-minute team. You want to be a 60-minute team because, you know, it means you’re going to have consistent play and you just want to make sure, again, that you’re dialed in for that line. I mean … now it’s a sprint.”

“I’m expecting a pretty good game,” added sophomore defenseman Mitch Wolfe. “And those guys have been pretty good recently and they have a really high-going offense. They like to just chip the puck out and go, so, we’re going to be prepared and ready for that speed.”

The game will be on Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at the Sanford Center in Bemidji.

Also, the CCHA announced their players of the year and Kyle Looft, the fifth-year senior captain, has won CCHA Defenseman of the Year for Bemidji State. In addition, CCHA Goaltender of the Year goes to junior Mattias Sholl, who’s had an absolutely great last couple of games.

