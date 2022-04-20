Next Brainerd Superintendent Ready to Take on New Challenge
As we first told you last night, the Brainerd School District has a new superintendent.
Last week, Brainerd School Board members voted 4-2 to offer the position to Heidi Hahn, the district’s current assistant superintendent, and on Monday, Hahn accepted that offer. She has served in a variety of roles over her 26 years with the district and is looking to take on this new challenge.
Hahn will succeed Laine Larson as the district’s superintendent when Larson retires on June 30th.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.