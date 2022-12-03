New York Mills Cultural Center Hosts Annual Winter Fundraiser

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The holiday season is here, and with it comes festive winter cheer, much like what was on display in New York Mills Wednesday evening during the annual Winter Fundraiser for the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center.

“Our fundraiser really is more [than] just about raising money,” explained New York Mills Cultural Center Executive Director Betsy Roder. “It’s also about bringing the community together in the spirit of the holidays.”

The fundraiser itself consisted of a live auction, ornaments made by local artists, and gift boxes full of locally sourced products.

“We have carefully curated gift boxes of made-in-Minnesota products and artist-made objects, such as ornaments and bowls, and all kinds of goodies,” said New York Mills Cultural Center Artistic Director Cheryl Bannes.

The Cultural Center is perhaps best known for supporting local artists, and that’s why the night’s festivities began with a ballet performance from a local youth dance troupe.

“Youth ballet is one of the classes that we offer through the Cultural Center,” said Roder. “We really like to work with local artists and local creative people to offer services to the community.”

And in honor of that collaboration within the community, the annual fundraiser was held during the New York Mills Christmas Tree Festival, which showcases Christmas displays available for purchase via a silent auction, the proceeds of which go towards a “Santa Anonymous” program.

“It’s always great when the community comes out, supports the Cultural Center and we’re glad to support the community,” said Bannes.

The event also featured a variety of free activities including a wine tasting, DIY succulent planters, and a print-your-own holiday card station.

