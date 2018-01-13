New Technology Helps Twin Sisters See For The First Time

These two Bemidji High School freshman are not playing the latest video game: they are actually using the latest technology to be able to see. Twin sisters Aliena and Anna are legally blind, but by using these new headsets, they are able to see like everyone else. For their mother, Lori Winger, this technology has been a huge blessing for the family.

Over the past couple of years, their family has been busy fundraising to help the girls experience every day life. Through the use of Onyx, the device can enlarge crystal clear images from far away or simply read a book. Technology alone over the past few years has played a major part in the girls lives.

For Aliena, the use of Iris Vision has made it possible for her to live life in the moment for the first time. Aliena’s sister Anna was over come with joy with how happy the new headset makes her feel. And for mom, it’s an opportunity to see her daughters experience life and see the world in focus.

The Iris Vision headsets cost $2,500.

If you see the girls wearing the headsets out in public, the family encourages everyone to say hi.