DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

New Technology Helps Twin Sisters See For The First Time

Josh Peterson
Jan. 13 2018
Leave a Comment

These two Bemidji High School freshman are not playing the latest video game: they are actually using the latest technology to be able to see. Twin sisters Aliena and Anna are legally blind, but by using these new headsets, they are able to see like everyone else. For their mother, Lori Winger, this technology has been a huge blessing for the family.

Over the past couple of years, their family has been busy fundraising to help the girls experience every day life. Through the use of Onyx, the device can enlarge crystal clear images from far away or simply read a book. Technology alone over the past few years has played a major part in the girls lives.

For Aliena, the use of Iris Vision has made it possible for her to live life in the moment for the first time. Aliena’s sister Anna was over come with joy with how happy the new headset makes her feel. And for mom, it’s an opportunity to see her daughters experience life and see the world in focus.

The Iris Vision headsets cost $2,500.

If you see the girls wearing the headsets out in public, the family encourages everyone to say hi.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Walker McGuire Set To Open For Lee Brice At The Sanford Center

Sanford Health Partners With Park Place For New Program

BSU Dedicates Niganawenimaanaanig Nursing Program

Vocalmotive Show Choir Gets “Derailed” For 2018 Season

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Anne Nichols said

Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More

Anne Nichols said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Collette Turcotte said

JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More

Latest Story

In Focus: Clearwater County Museum Displays Work From Local Artists

There are a lot of talented artists in Clearwater County, and right now, their work is being featured in a very unique way. You can take a trip
Posted on Jan. 13 2018

Latest Stories

In Focus: Clearwater County Museum Displays Work From Local Artists

Posted on Jan. 13 2018

Crime Stoppers Of Minnesota Helps Local Communities

Posted on Jan. 12 2018

United Way Chili Cook-Off Has Nearly 40 Organizations "Going for the Gold"

Posted on Jan. 12 2018

Man With Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound Found At Baxter Public Access

Posted on Jan. 12 2018

Walker McGuire Set To Open For Lee Brice At The Sanford Center

Posted on Jan. 12 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.