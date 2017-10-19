New Security Measures In Place At Sanford Center

While it appeared to be a full house at last Friday’s Men’s Beaver Hockey game, it took longer than expected to fill the arena. It being the first game of the season, and with the Beavers playing against a nationally ranked opponent, the large crowds were too much for a new ticketing system and security measures.

While the ticketing issues have been resolved and new cards issued to season ticket holders, the Sanford Center is offering incentives for those who experienced the inconvenience.

However, with new security measures, those who attend events at the Sanford Center may need to start some new routines.

To help minimize delays, Sanford Center officials are asking visitors to have a few items ready before you head through the metal detectors like car keys and cell phones.

The Sanford Center has held additional training for its employees and increased the size of its staff to assist with getting everyone through security quickly.