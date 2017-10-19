DONATE

LPTV NEWS

New Security Measures At Sanford Center

Josh Peterson
Oct. 19 2017
Leave a Comment

While it appeared to be a full house at last Fridays Mens Beaver Hockey game, it took longer than expected to fill the arena. It being the first game of the season, and the Beavers playing against a nationally ranked opponent, the large crowds were too much for a new ticketing system and security measures.

While the ticketing issues have been resoloved and new cards issued to season ticket holders, the Sanford Center is offering incentives for those who experienced the inconvience.

However with new security measures, those who attend events at the sanford center may need to start some new routines.

To help minimize delays, Sanford Center officials are asking visitors to have a few items ready before you head through the metal detectors. Items like car keys and cell phones.

The Sanford Center has held additional trainings for its employees and increased the size of its staff to assist with getting everyone through security quickly.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

High School Football Week 8 Round-Up

Red Flag Fire Warning Issued For Northwest Minnesota

International Eelpout Festival Organizers Release Statement

Line 3 Replacement Project Meetings To Be Held In Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Darrin Strosahl said

A great new career path in the health care field that helps people access the ca... Read More

Pat hess said

What lakes does this involve. Will owners receive any money. How soon does this... Read More

Cindy said

I think the school board made the right decision...it says simply...we don't do... Read More

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Latest Story

Golden Apple: Cass Lake-Bena High School’s 9th Grade Academy

Cass Lake-Bena High School is providing freshman students with a solid structure as they transition into high school through its 9th Grade
Posted on Oct. 19 2017

Latest Stories

Golden Apple: Cass Lake-Bena High School's 9th Grade Academy

Posted on Oct. 19 2017

USDA Finds More Money For Wolf Control In Minnesota

Posted on Oct. 19 2017

New Zero Textbook Cost Degree Offered At CLC

Posted on Oct. 19 2017

Receptionist's Family Sues Over Fatal Minnesota School Blast

Posted on Oct. 19 2017

Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Receives A $250,000 Grant

Posted on Oct. 19 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.