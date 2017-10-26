LPTV NEWS

New Reproductive Health Clinic Ready To Serve Brainerd

Sarah Winkelmann
Oct. 25 2017
Leave a Comment

“We Are The Clinic” opened their doors today to the public for an open house of their new reproductive health clinic.

The founders are focusing on reaching teens and young adults through evidence based reproductive healthcare and education. After surveys and other community outreach efforts, the clinic is now open and prepared to serve the Brainerd Lakes Area.

The four women who started the journey long ago are so excited to see their business up and running. They have a passion for sharing knowledge and a goal of a healthy community.

Executive Director Becky Twamley said they started to see patients on Oct. 9, and since then, she has received many calls looking for more information. Twamley is excited to put her dream into action.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

DNR Revamps Web Page Dedicated To Chronic Wasting Disease

Habitat For Humanity Home Built For Local Veteran

The Great Pumpkin Festival Takes Over Gregory Park

Lakeland Currents 1101: Brainerd School District’s Long Range Facilities Plan

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Dennis Weimann said

It affects cabins on Leech Lake, Cass Lake and a few other lakes. The cabin own... Read More

Darrin Strosahl said

A great new career path in the health care field that helps people access the ca... Read More

Pat hess said

What lakes does this involve. Will owners receive any money. How soon does this... Read More

Cindy said

I think the school board made the right decision...it says simply...we don't do... Read More

Latest Story

Residents Must Leave Good Samaritan Nursing Home In Clearbrook By December

In less than 60 days, the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Clearbrook will be no more. At an early October meeting, representatives from
Posted on Oct. 25 2017

Latest Stories

Residents Must Leave Good Samaritan Nursing Home In Clearbrook By December

Posted on Oct. 25 2017

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Apple Slice Halloween Snacks

Posted on Oct. 25 2017

CLC Is Breaking Welding Stereotypes

Posted on Oct. 25 2017

African Trainees Learning About Solar Power In Backus

Posted on Oct. 25 2017

Heritage House Held Responsible For Neglect

Posted on Oct. 25 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.