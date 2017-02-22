DONATE

LPTV NEWS

New Podcast Focuses On Rural Minnesota

Haydee Clotter
Feb. 22 2017
Leave a Comment

A new morning show segment and podcast “Dig Deep” is hitting the airwaves. Northern Community Radio announced Aaron J. Brown and Chuck Marohn as hosts. he topic for February looked at the fascinating history of unions on the Iron Range and moving into who might benefit from labor unions today.

Brown is a writer, producer and college instructor living close to where he grew up. Since 2001 he’s written a column for Hibbing Daily Tribune.  Marohn grew up in Brainerd and is a Professional Engineer licensed in Minnesota and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners.

Other topics of conversation will include jobs vs. work, housing, transportation and the future of small towns.

“Aaron and Chuck are the real deal.  They don’t just talk about life in rural Minnesota, they live it and try to make it better.  They are also a great example of how people with conservative and liberal backgrounds can communicate civilly,” said News Director Heidi Holtan. “We hope to get the community involved in Dig Deep – suggesting topics and down the road coming to live discussion events.  We are also excited that not only can you hear Dig Deep on the radio, it is available as a podcast and on our website.”

Dig Deep can be heard on KAXE/KBXE the third week of every month on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at 8:10am during National Public Radio’s Morning Edition.  To listen online or to find links to the podcast go to www.kaxe.org.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

Langer said

Great idea to go over the stage towards people!!... Read More

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

0

Weight Restrictions Starting Soon

Beginning Feb. 25 the Minnesota Department of Transportation will start spring truck weight restrictions in the north-central frost zone. Spring
Posted on Feb. 22 2017

Recently Added

Weight Restrictions Starting Soon

Posted on Feb. 22 2017

Horseback Ride Turns Awry

Posted on Feb. 22 2017

Catch-And-Release Season Coming Soon

Posted on Feb. 22 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.