New Minnesota Veterans Homes to Feature Historic Stained-Glass Windows

A bit of history is bringing its beauty, color, and artistry to veterans throughout Minnesota.

According to a release from the Department of Veterans Affairs, classic stained-glass windows will be part of the meditation rooms at the three new Minnesota State Veterans Homes, which are located in Bemidji, Montevideo, and Preston. The refinished windows come from a historic building on the Minneapolis Veterans Home campus.

The new meditation rooms were made possible thanks to the work of Mary Kuperus, past president of the Minnesota American Legion Auxiliary, and many other who raised the money for enhancing the meditation space.

In addition to the stained glass, the meditation areas will feature special works from local artists.

The Bemidji veterans home is scheduled to open this fall.

