New Location For A Bemidji Recycling Drop Off Site

The recycle drop off site located between the Paul Bunyan Mall and Colony Park Apartments has been moved to the Corner of Middle School Ave NW and 23rd St SW “South of Target”.

Residents are reminded the Recycle Drop Off Sites within Beltrami County are only for the collection of the following material:

1. Type 1 and 2 Plastic Containers

2. Glass Containers

3. Metal Containers

4. Paper and Cardboard

Anything other than these items need to be placed in your household garbage.