New Licensing Law For Assisted Living Facilities

The Heath Regulation Division of the Minnesota Department of Heath announced upcoming licensing changes for assisted living services.

The Minnesota Legislature passed the new law last year and it will go into effect next year on August 1, 2021. The Minnesota Department of Health wants the public to be aware of the changes that will happen under the law so that caretakers can prepare.

The law can affect you if your currently providing assisted living services, and if you’re a home care provider in a house with services setting. It can also affect you if you provide customized living services under the Elderly Waiver, Brain Injury, or Community Access for Disability Inclusion Waiver. Lastly, the law can affect you if you plan to provide assisted living services or customized living services in Minnesota.

If a caretaker wishes to provide any of these services after August 1, 2021, they must transition to an assisted living license or they will not be able to provide or bill for these services.

The Legislature has directed the Minnesota Department of Health to write rules to help put the law into action. An advisory committee that includes assisted living providers and advocacy organizations is reviewing the rules as they are written.

The Minnesota Department of Health encourages service providers to stay updated on changes and requirements. Service providers can visit the Assisted Living Rules website to learn more.

