New Graduates Earn Degrees At Bemidji State University’s 98th Commencement

“It’s exciting, but kind of scary it’s all done, four years gone by fast,” said Bemidji State University Graduate Cameron Trott.

Before walking across the stage and earning their degrees Cassidy and Cameron Trott are performing in Bemidji State University’s ensemble.

The girls say they’ve done everything together. After all, they are twins, so they’ll continue their studies in music together.

“We’re going to be going to the University of North Dakota and pursuing a master’s of music on performance,” said Bemidji State University Graduate Cassidy Trott.

“We both got graduate assistantships up there,” said Cameron.

It was a packed house at the Sanford Center for BSUs 98th Commencement ceremony. There were 48 masters degree recipients and more than a thousand new graduates. No matter what path each student took, it was a day of celebration.

For non-traditional students like Alicia Christenson, it took her almost almost ten years to graduate because she became a mother.

“Decided to go back to school, started over at Northwest Technical College went for my accounting degree and then a business degree,” said Christenson. “Then I finally graduated from both those and came to BSU.”

Friends and family of graduates received a special shout out. Students were told to send a text message or picture to their family members to capture the moment.

“It’s good, surprising,” said Rachael Becker, Bemidji State University graduate.

David Becker made the journey from California just to see his daughter walk. He also had a surprise for her too.

“Associate’s degree, she said if I took the classes this summer I can walk with you,” said David.

Some graduates say having family in their corner makes all the difference.

“It’s one of those landmark occasions you want your whole family to be there you want your friends to share it,” said Bemidji State University Marshall Mark Fulton. “It’s fun.”

“Without their support I wouldn’t be here,” said Christenson. “There’s no way I could’ve ever done this without them.”

All the hard work and late night studying finally paid off.