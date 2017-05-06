DONATE

LPTV NEWS

New Graduates Earn Degrees At Bemidji State University’s 98th Commencement

Haydee Clotter
May. 6 2017
Leave a Comment

“It’s exciting, but kind of scary it’s all done, four years gone by fast,” said Bemidji State University Graduate Cameron Trott.

Before walking across the stage and earning their degrees Cassidy and Cameron Trott are performing in Bemidji State University’s ensemble.

The girls say they’ve done everything together. After all, they are twins, so they’ll continue their studies in music together.

“We’re going to be going to the University of North Dakota and pursuing a master’s of music on performance,” said Bemidji State University Graduate Cassidy Trott.

“We both got graduate assistantships up there,” said Cameron.

It was a packed house at the Sanford Center for BSUs 98th Commencement ceremony. There were 48 masters degree recipients and more than a thousand new graduates. No matter what path each student took, it was a day of celebration.

For non-traditional students like Alicia Christenson, it took her almost almost ten years to graduate because she became a mother.

“Decided to go back to school, started over at Northwest Technical College went for my accounting degree and then a business degree,” said Christenson. “Then I finally graduated from both those and came to BSU.”

Friends and family of graduates received a special shout out. Students were told to send a text message or picture to their family members to capture the moment.

“It’s good, surprising,” said Rachael Becker, Bemidji State University graduate.

David Becker made the journey from California just to see his daughter walk. He also had a surprise for her too.

“Associate’s degree, she said if I took the classes this summer I can walk with you,” said David.

Some graduates say having family in their corner makes all the difference.

“It’s one of those landmark occasions you want your whole family to be there you want your friends to share it,” said Bemidji State University Marshall Mark Fulton. “It’s fun.”

“Without their support I wouldn’t be here,” said Christenson. “There’s no way I could’ve ever done this without them.”

All the hard work and late night studying finally paid off.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

71st Annual Funtastic Dance Follies Hits The Stage

Bemidji State University Faculty Member Earns Professional Excellence Award

BSU Professor Anton Treuer To Teach At Central Lakes College

Central Lakes College Going Back To An Old Tradition For Graduation

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Emily Johnson said

No it won't because kids usually start smoking before 18 they just find people w... Read More

Nita Walker said

I have purchased the Pleasant Valley School, which closed just before Deer Lake... Read More

Hyde Algo said

Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More

Donald said

Wouldn't it be great if the winner was wearing the original ruby slippers that w... Read More

Latest Story

0

In Focus: “Kitchen Witches” Leaves Audiences Spellbound

The Madhatters Community Theatre is putting audiences under their spell with their production of the “Kitchen Witches.” The play
Posted on May. 6 2017

Recently Added

In Focus: "Kitchen Witches" Leaves Audiences Spellbound

Posted on May. 6 2017

Lakeland Currents 1022 - Eye Health and Maintaining Good Eyesight

Posted on May. 5 2017

Essentia Health Offers Measles Immunization Clinic Amid Outbreak Concerns

Posted on May. 5 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.