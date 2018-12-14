New Fire Truck Arrives In Nisswa

After months of planning and waiting, the Nisswa Fire Department has finally received a new fire truck.

The $463,000 engine is a full response pumper capable of doing anything firefighters need while on the job. Engine one replaces a 45-year-old truck, and was paid for through a truck fund and by the city of Nisswa.

The new engine is expected to be in service by the middle of January.

To hear more about the city’s future plans of replacing trucks, listen to Shawn Bailey, the Nisswa Fire Chief, in the video below.