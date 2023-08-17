Lakeland PBS

New Equipment for Cancer Treatment Brought to Sanford Health in Bemidji

Mary BalstadAug. 16 2023

Northwest Minnesota patients will soon experience shorter treatments with the delivery of new equipment to Sanford Heath’s Bemidji facility on August 12.

A new linear accelerator was delivered to the Joe Lueken Cancer Center after nearly 6 years of planning. The machine came in pieces, but once put together it can deliver radiation treatment that conforms to the size, shape, and location of tumors.

With the help of area businesses, the equipment worth roughly $2 million made its way inside not through the doors, but the roof.

“Today is the big day where the equipment gets boomed down and then the fun begins of getting things connected,” said Patrick Weerts, Kraus-Anderson Construction Senior Project Manager. “That’s roughly a two or three-month start-up process. And then hopefully Sanford will start seeing patients shortly after.”

“It keeps our patients close to home,” explained Sanford Senior Director of Facilities Brian Smith. “Our existing linear accelerator is at end of life. And we’ve had a lot of issues with that. So, this will bring more seamless care, hopefully to the region. And it feels good, too.”

Sanford Health will now take the next few months to start up the equipment before accepting patients.

By — Mary Balstad

