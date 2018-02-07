DONATE

New Details Emerge About A Missing Grand Rapids Woman

Josh Peterson
Feb. 7 2018
Tawhna Pringle

Investigators have developed new information that puts Tawhna Pringle in the Babbitt area on January 11, 2018.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Tawhna or her vehicle and would like people to check their properties or trails for the vehicle or signs of someone seeking shelter.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Tawhana Jolee Pringle, 30, of Grand Rapids.

Pringle was last seen in Floodwood on January 6.

According to a release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Pringle has had no contact with friends or family, which is out of character for her, and authorities are concerned for her welfare.
She was last known to be driving a silver 1999 Ford F150 extended cab with Minnesota plate 698-XHU.

Pringle is described as 5’2″ tall, 135 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has seen Pringle or knows of her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (218) 326-3464 or dial 911.

