Nevis Students Pass Minnesota’s First-Ever Special Boiler Engineer Program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Trade programs in Nevis High School are continuing to expand. Through these programs, some students even became the first in Minnesota to complete a boiler engineer program and receive certificates for their accomplishments.

Nevis students are starting to learn outside the classroom through trade-related courses. These programs include a Certified Nursing Assistant course and even the state’s first Boiler Engineer Program. The CNA course was started about 3 years ago and saw success. Now, the trade courses have garnered support from the community.

Nevis High School has partnered with North County Vocational Cooperative Center to provide the Boiler Engineer Program. This collaboration between school and business provides a different type of teaching. Students will now be able to take the state exam to become a certified boiler technician.

As school districts like Nevis continue to provide opportunities to learn trades, the state government is also encouraging interest in technical education through the new education finance bill.

Overall, seven students received certificates for completed the boiler exam. Six students completed their CNA certification and received recognition as well.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today