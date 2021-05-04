Nearly 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday
The state reported 998 new COVID-19 cases today along with 11 new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The cases came from 13,840 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.2%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 66 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 5
- Clearwater – 2
- Crow Wing – 16
- Hubbard – 7
- Itasca – 19
- Koochiching – 1
- Mahnomen- 3
- Mille Lacs – 1
- Morrison – 5
- Todd – 5
- Wadena – 1
