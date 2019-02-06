Lakeland PBS
Updated: Human Remains Found Near Bemidji

NE Brainerd Street Project Proposed To Increase Pedestrian Safety

Rachel Johnson
Feb. 6 2019
A project was proposed at this week’s Brainerd City Council Meeting that would reconstruct streets in northeast Brainerd to make walking and biking to school easier and safer for area families.

The project would reconstruct portions of H Street and 10th Avenue Northeast and add sidewalks for pedestrians. The sidewalks would be built in conjunction with the city’s Safe Routes to School initiative with is a federal program that has the goal of developing safer routes for students to walk and bike to schools.

“That area up there, most the area does not have sidewalks. So kids, children walking to school, parents walking their children back and forth to schools and to playgrounds, they walk in the middle of the street. It’s going to be pretty extensive as far as dollars and stuff but it’s going to be at the same time very well done,” said Ed Menk, Brainerd Mayor.

The reconstruction project for H Street and 10th Avenue Northeast is tentatively set to begin this summer.

