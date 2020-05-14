Lakeland PBS

National Guard Flyover Honors Health Care Workers in Bemidji

Betsy Melin — May. 13 2020

Health care workers have been working overtime recently to help combat COVID-19. Today, the National Guard had a special way to show their support.

A pair of F-16 aircraft flew 1,000 feet above the ground over Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, where health care workers came out in masks and local citizens drove out to watch the planes. The flyover was for the National Guard to show their gratitude to health care workers.

This was a part of Operation American Resolve, which is a nationwide campaign to show support of healthcare workers across the country. It started last week in large cities, and round two saw smaller communities being recognized, including Bemidji.

There were eight F-16 aircraft from the 148th Fighter Wing flying in pairs of two over northern Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin. The journey served a dual purpose for the pilots, as they were also able to use this as a training exercise.

The eight planes traveled over 400 miles per hour and were able to flyover more than 30 healthcare facilities in the area throughout the morning.

