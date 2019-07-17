Multiple Theft Reports From Residents In Fosston

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, there have been several theft reports from residents in Fosston. Multiple vehicles were entered and misc. items, currency, and a handgun were stolen.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents of Fosston who have home video surveillance systems to review footage from the evening of July 16th to the early morning hours on July 17th and contact the Sheriff’s Office if they notice anything suspicious.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is also asking local residents to please lock your vehicles and residences. If anyone has information they are urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.