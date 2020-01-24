Lakeland PBS

Move to Amend Holds Brainerd Meeting In Push to End Corporate Personhood

Nathan Green — Jan. 24 2020

Activists and organizers came together this week in Brainerd to take action against corporate power. Move to Amend is a non-partisan organization that seeks to give constitutional rights to people and not corporations. Chantelle Calhoun has more.

Move to Amend has organized communities across the political spectrum to sign a petition to reverse the Supreme Court’s Citizens United v. Federal Election Committee ruling that said political spending by corporations is a form of protected speech. For more information, visit movetoamend.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

