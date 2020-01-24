Move to Amend Holds Brainerd Meeting In Push to End Corporate Personhood
Activists and organizers came together this week in Brainerd to take action against corporate power. Move to Amend is a non-partisan organization that seeks to give constitutional rights to people and not corporations. Chantelle Calhoun has more.
Move to Amend has organized communities across the political spectrum to sign a petition to reverse the Supreme Court’s Citizens United v. Federal Election Committee ruling that said political spending by corporations is a form of protected speech. For more information, visit movetoamend.org.
