Mount Ski Gull Donating to Brainerd Fire Department with Tubing Ticket Sales
For every two-hour tubing ticket purchased between 12 and 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 23rd, Mount Ski Gull will donate a portion to the Brainerd Fire Department Relief Association. The Relief Association is a nonprofit within the Brainerd department that helps raise money to fund equipment and special projects, including the annual Fire Prevention Week open house.
Mount Ski Gull offers four 500-foot-long tubing lanes with a magic carpet conveyor belt to take you to the top of the hill each time. No equipment or experience is necessary. For additional information, visit the Mount Ski Gull website mountskigull.com.
