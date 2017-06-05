Motorcycle Crash Sends Woman To Hospital

An Otsego woman was transported to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after she was thrown from her motorcycle in a crash in Mille Lacs County.

Michelle Banks, 47, was transported to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after she drifted out of her lane and into the median along southbound Highway 169 at Highway 23. Banks was then thrown from her 2008 Harley Davidson Road-Street and landed in the median.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, Banks was conscious and talking. She was not wearing a helmet.

No other vehicles were involved and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.