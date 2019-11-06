Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Information About Burglary At J&D Service
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in a burglary at a Hillman area business.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a business burglary at J&D Service, located approximately four miles north of Hillman, MN in Richardson Township on November 5th at approximately 9:05 P.M. The suspect gained entry through a service door and was captured on a surveillance camera inside the business.
The suspect in the photo is believed to be around 5’10” to 6’0″ tall, wearing a ski mask, gloves, and a heavy coat. If you have information regarding this burglary, you are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.