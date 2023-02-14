Morrison County Jail Inmates Treated for Apparent Drug Overdoses

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says that six male inmates in the Morrison County Jail appear to have overdosed on drugs while in custody, but lifesaving efforts at the jail saved all six men.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, a man was found unresponsive around 7 p.m. Saturday night, and first responders administered Narcan, used to treat people who have overdosed. While working to help the first inmate, rescue workers observed five other inmates who showed signs of overdosing.

Five inmates in all were treated with Narcan. After being evaluated at an area hospital, all six inmates were cleared and released back to the jail.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No other information is being released at this time.

