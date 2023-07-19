Lakeland PBS

Morrison Co. Deputy Struck by Vehicle Recovering, Financial Help Sought

Lakeland News — Jul. 19 2023

Credit: Morrison County Sheriff’s Office

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larson says that Deputy Brady Pundsack, who was struck by a vehicle near Pierz last weekend, continues to recover from injuries suffered from the incident but is in good spirits and showing improvement.

Deputy Pundsack was directing traffic at Freedom Fest on Saturday when he was hit by an SUV and suffered life-threatening injuries. According to a message on a GoFundMe campaign set up for Pundsack, he underwent a four-hour surgery for a broken neck.

Pundsack is now in stable condition and has full feeling in his arms and legs but faces a long road to recovery and an extended time away from work.

If you’d like to donate to help the family, you can contribute to the GoFundMe campaign here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Update: Morrison Co. Deputy Struck by Vehicle in Pierz Sustains Serious Injuries

Aitkin Man Airlifted to Hospital After Motorcycle Crash Near Ironton

Death of 1-Year-Old Child in Little Falls Under Investigation

Fargo Man Accused in Crash That Killed Bemidji Woman Appears in Court

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.