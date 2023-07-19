Morrison Co. Deputy Struck by Vehicle Recovering, Financial Help Sought

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larson says that Deputy Brady Pundsack, who was struck by a vehicle near Pierz last weekend, continues to recover from injuries suffered from the incident but is in good spirits and showing improvement.

Deputy Pundsack was directing traffic at Freedom Fest on Saturday when he was hit by an SUV and suffered life-threatening injuries. According to a message on a GoFundMe campaign set up for Pundsack, he underwent a four-hour surgery for a broken neck.

Pundsack is now in stable condition and has full feeling in his arms and legs but faces a long road to recovery and an extended time away from work.

If you’d like to donate to help the family, you can contribute to the GoFundMe campaign here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today